'I've been smiling,' missing Georgia teen Aubrey Carroll says

Spalding County, GA, Sheriff Darrell Dix posted a Facebook video Tuesday, April 17, 2018, of Aubrey Jayce Carroll, who was being sought after he apparently ran away on May 26, 2016.
Spalding County Sheriff's Office Liz Fabian
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

Local

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Latest News

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.