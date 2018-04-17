Over $15,000 handed out during Telegraph award ceremony

The Telegraph hosted the 41st Annual Golden Eagles Tuesday night at the Grand Opera House. Twelve $1,000 winners and $300 honorable mention recipients were awarded.
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

Local

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Latest News

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.