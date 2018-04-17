John Doe could be ‘going home’ in cold cases 785 miles apart

An unmarked grave at Macon, GA’s Evergreen Cemetery could hold Drew Greer, missing from Addison, Michigan, since Feb. 12, 1979. An exhumation on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, could solve a mystery haunting two law enforcement officers 785 miles apart .
A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.