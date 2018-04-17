John Doe could be ‘going home’ in cold cases 785 miles apart
An unmarked grave at Macon, GA’s Evergreen Cemetery could hold Drew Greer, missing from Addison, Michigan, since Feb. 12, 1979. An exhumation on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, could solve a mystery haunting two law enforcement officers 785 miles apart .
Bibb County sheriffs deputies say Lewis Williams, 52, was shot in the back, arm and leg while walking near Roff Ave. and Henley St. He called for help near the sheriffs district office on Pio Nono Avenue early Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell married Spencer Maxwell on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon, Ga. A trolley named for Otis Redding's "Dreams to Remember" waited outside to carry the wedding party to the reception.
Early morning and mid-afternoon commuters who experience traffic delays on Bass Road between New Forsyth and Interstate 75 will not experience any relief anytime soon as widening project could take up to 10 years.
A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.
Customers react to the news Monday, March 26, 2018, that the Kroger grocery store at 400 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon, Georgia, is closing in April. Many shopped at the store, used the pharmacy and bought gas at the fuel station.