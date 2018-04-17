Macon man shot multiple times in robbery attempt

Bibb County sheriffs deputies say Lewis Williams, 52, was shot in the back, arm and leg while walking near Roff Ave. and Henley St. He called for help near the sheriffs district office on Pio Nono Avenue early Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Liz Fabian
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.