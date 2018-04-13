Macon-Bibb elections official says residents spurred May election

Early morning and mid-afternoon commuters who experience traffic delays on Bass Road between New Forsyth and Interstate 75 will not experience any relief anytime soon as widening project could take up to 10 years.
A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.
Customers react to the news Monday, March 26, 2018, that the Kroger grocery store at 400 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon, Georgia, is closing in April. Many shopped at the store, used the pharmacy and bought gas at the fuel station.
Midstate high school students and graduates talk about why they joined nearly 30,000 other people at March for Our Lives in Atlanta, part of a student-led movement that's pushing for tighter gun laws and better school safety. Houston County High