Columbus man thought taunting missing mother’s family was ‘a small joke,’ detective says

A 26-year-old man thought it would be funny to Facebook troll a Columbus family distraught over a mother of three who has been missing since March 12, a detective said Thursday.
The police were not amused, nor was the Recorder’s Court judge who ordered Travis Gardner held on $20,000 bond on charges of making terroristic threats and attempted extortion.
It started with a Facebook post from a cousin of Ebony Giddens, 27, whose family still is searching for her. “I just want you to come back home,” the cousin wrote.
About 4:30 p.m. on March 23, Gardner started posting replies to the Facebook page.
“I know were she is,” he wrote, misspelling “where” and later adding, “It will cost u a fee.”
His next posting read, “1 million dollars or u will never see her again.”
Before figuring out Gardner was a former classmate of Giddens’, having attended Spencer High School at the same time she was there, the family took the threat seriously.
“PLZ DONT HURT HER I BEEGIN YOU SHE HAS LITTLE BOYS PLZZZZ,” one posted.
Wrote Gardner: “If u contact the police u will receive a piece of her body one by one.”
That’s when Detective Joseph Jackson stepped in.
“This is not a joking matter,” Jackson posted on the page. “This case is serious. Real serious!!! Consider her family, especially her children. Nobody has to contact police when you openly solicited a ransom for a missing person, Mr. Travis Gardner.”
Gardner was warned, but still he persisted.
“OK in for real 2 million dollars,” he wrote.
Jackson got warrants for Gardner’s arrest. Learning Gardner was wanted, his family surrendered him at police headquarters Tuesday, when he was booked into the Muscogee County Jail about 5 p.m.
Addressing Judge Michael Joyner during Gardner’s preliminary hearing Thursday, Jackson said of the suspect’s taunting Giddens’ family: “He thought it was a small joke.”
Said Joyner: “Even though he may have meant it as a joke, the court’s not laughing.”
While setting Gardner’s bonds and sending the case to Muscogee Superior Court, the judge agreed to a defense request to have him undergo a psychological evaluation.
Giddens, 27, last was seen in her Montclair Drive neighborhood, off Leary Avenue north of St. Marys Road and east of Interstate 185. She is black with brown eyes and black hair, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Jackson said her sons are ages 9, 5 and 2.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts may call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
“We don’t have any updates on that case,” said Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, who leads the unit. She emphasized that police “actively” are investigating the disappearance and want any tips the public can offer.
