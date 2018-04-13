Long-range plans to widen Bass Road, relieve traffic, could take a decade

Early morning and mid-afternoon commuters who experience traffic delays on Bass Road between New Forsyth and Interstate 75 will not experience any relief anytime soon as widening project could take up to 10 years.
Jason Vorhees
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

Local

Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Latest News

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.