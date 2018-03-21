This is the Cherry Blossom Festival weekend you can’t miss

The pancake batter is mixed and dyed, the polo shirts and Croakies have come out, and bows are on trees across town, so you know the Cherry Blossom Festival is in high gear.
How do you get in the mood? I’m sure you have your favorite spot to watch the bed race (last weekend) and have already booked the baby sitter for the street party (this weekend), but what else might you be able to convince your friends and family to attend? Here are some great ideas. Do one — or all:
Friday: (8 p.m.) Head on down Highway 41 and grab your tickets for Southern Rock Night at Central City Park. One of the best acts in the South, Midnight Riders, has been performing the music of the Allman Brothers for years to the delight of fans. They bring authenticity and passion to their playing. The event is free with park admittance.
Saturday: (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Grab the kids and head to the Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Tatnall Square Park. You and your loved ones can contribute to one of the largest public art installations in Macon. There is space for the young and old, the tall and small. Unleash your inner masterpiece.
Amazing Aeronautic Easter Egg Hunt (2-4 p.m.) In partnership with Middle Georgia State University’s School of Aviation, the “hunt” features thousands of eggs filled with toys and candy that will be dropping from a helicopter above campus! Children ages 2-10 can participate in the egg hunt, where they will find inflatable bouncy houses, a giant foam pit, face painters and food vendors. The event is free, and you can picnic on site.
The Street Party (6-11 p.m.) has exceeded expectations over the past couple of years, and this year the bar is even higher. While you can’t re-enter the space after 6 p.m., it may be best to get downtown on time to claim that coveted spot to watch Chaka Khan jam. Also playing are the Eli Young Band, Booker T. Jones and David Nail.
The Mulberry Street Arts and Craft Festival will attract thousands again this year, with featured vendors from across the country and regional representation that has made this event one of the weekend’s most popular. It predates the festival’s creation.
Return to Central City Park Saturday night for some salty songs and a memorable set list by the Sons of Sailors, the quintessential Jimmy Buffett tribute band. From the group ballads to the rusty hull B-side gems, they will have you looking for your lost shaker of salt.
Sunday: The second afternoon of the Food Truck Frenzy (10 a.m.- 5 p.m.) will feature eats from across the region. From hibachi and bento to corn dogs and funnel cakes, you are sure to be covered when you get that craving.
Between the options of the Grapevine and Fireworks show, I am going to have to join the kids and finish out the festival with a drive across town to Wesleyan College and the Grand Finale Glow. From 4-8 p.m. you will be able to relax on the lawn with tunes and entertainment, participate in tethered balloon rides and scope out the vendors as you wait for the night glow extravaganza.
Chris Tsavatewa, a craft beer evangelist and the Magnolia Soapbox Derby guy, is one of Macon’s overly engaged residents. You can follow him on Twitter @chiefchippy and criticize his grammar.
