Next round of thunderstorms could bring high winds, hail to Middle Georgia

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for Middle Georgia today, and that could mean high winds, hail and even tornadoes.
The morning's light rain is expected to increase this afternoon, but total rainfall today should only reach between a third of an inch and a half inch, said meteorologist Laura Belanger, with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
However, the weather system will start to see more instability and "robust activity" in our area after about 3 p.m.
"For this afternoon, any of the storms that are moving through the Macon area could contain damaging winds. We could see some large hail. We are worried about are some tornadoes," Belanger said. “People should go ahead and be making preparations for some significant activity this afternoon."
Severe thunderstorms can potentially bring winds of 60 miles per hour or more. Frequent lightening is also a possibility, according to the National Weather Service.
The main line of activity is predicted to impact Middle Georgia around midnight or 2 a.m., based on the latest information, Belanger said. Northwest Georgia is expected to see the most damaging storms.
Belanger urged people to stay alert and aware and take the weather warnings seriously. Residents can sign up for free emergency notifications at www.Maconbibb.us/MBCAlert.
"Please monitor the weather closely over the next 24 hours and ensure your weather radio is programmed and ready," the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency advised in a Facebook post Monday morning. "We are closely watching this system and we will keep you informed if there are any major threats or changes."
Cherry Blossom Festival activities at Central City Park in Macon have been canceled today, and Third Street Park activities from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be moved to the Terminal Station.
