Her name is tied to Macon's music history. Now she's running for office.

Jessica Walden, an heir to Macon's music heritage, signed up to run for the state House Wednesday.
Walden is a communications consultant and co-founder of Rock Candy Tours, a company that showcases Macon's music history. Her father is Alan Walden, and she's the niece of the late Phil Walden, of Capricorn Records fame.
She joins at least two other Democrats, as well as two Republicans, who have already registered to run for House District 144, now held by Bubber Epps.
So far among Democrats, besides Walden, the candidates are Cheyenne Warnock, a homemaker from Cochran and first-time candidate, as well as Mary Whipple-Lue, a former mayor of Gordon.
Never miss a local story.
On the Republican side, Bleckley County Coroner Danny Mathis is running, as is Milton Sampson, a former school board chairman and Twiggs County commissioner.
The district covers all or parts of seven counties, including parts of Bibb and Houston.
More folks may yet sign up to run. Qualification closes on Friday. The primary election is May 22.
There's no incumbent to beat. Epps, R-Dry Branch, announced he will not run again.
Comments