More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Warner Robins headed to championship game 66

Warner Robins headed to championship game

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Royal Court 167

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Royal Court

Reichert family looks to restore remains of St. Stanislaus College retreat 97

Reichert family looks to restore remains of St. Stanislaus College retreat

Woman dies in crash on Georgia 22 in Jones County 59

Woman dies in crash on Georgia 22 in Jones County

Sonny Watson recalls first Warner Robins Council meeting 135

Sonny Watson recalls first Warner Robins Council meeting

Georgia’s Spike performs tricks at Stegeman Coliseum 78

Georgia’s Spike performs tricks at Stegeman Coliseum

Man in handcuffs led from scene of crash with Bibb sheriff's deputy 39

Man in handcuffs led from scene of crash with Bibb sheriff's deputy

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass 49

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass

Neighbors say a body was found in this shed 72

Neighbors say a body was found in this shed

Jessica Walden, whose father, Alan Walden, and uncle, Phil Walden were involved with the Capricorn Records studio, and Jim Daws, with Sierra Development Group, give a tour Feb. 20, 2016, of the historic building in Macon. Linda S. Morris The Telegraph
Jessica Walden, whose father, Alan Walden, and uncle, Phil Walden were involved with the Capricorn Records studio, and Jim Daws, with Sierra Development Group, give a tour Feb. 20, 2016, of the historic building in Macon. Linda S. Morris The Telegraph

Latest News

Her name is tied to Macon's music history. Now she's running for office.

By Maggie Lee

mlee@macon.com

March 07, 2018 03:17 PM

Atlanta

Jessica Walden, an heir to Macon's music heritage, signed up to run for the state House Wednesday.

Walden is a communications consultant and co-founder of Rock Candy Tours, a company that showcases Macon's music history. Her father is Alan Walden, and she's the niece of the late Phil Walden, of Capricorn Records fame.

She joins at least two other Democrats, as well as two Republicans, who have already registered to run for House District 144, now held by Bubber Epps.

So far among Democrats, besides Walden, the candidates are Cheyenne Warnock, a homemaker from Cochran and first-time candidate, as well as Mary Whipple-Lue, a former mayor of Gordon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the Republican side, Bleckley County Coroner Danny Mathis is running, as is Milton Sampson, a former school board chairman and Twiggs County commissioner.

The district covers all or parts of seven counties, including parts of Bibb and Houston.

More folks may yet sign up to run. Qualification closes on Friday. The primary election is May 22.

There's no incumbent to beat. Epps, R-Dry Branch, announced he will not run again.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Warner Robins headed to championship game 66

Warner Robins headed to championship game

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Royal Court 167

2018 Cherry Blossom Festival Royal Court

Reichert family looks to restore remains of St. Stanislaus College retreat 97

Reichert family looks to restore remains of St. Stanislaus College retreat

Woman dies in crash on Georgia 22 in Jones County 59

Woman dies in crash on Georgia 22 in Jones County

Sonny Watson recalls first Warner Robins Council meeting 135

Sonny Watson recalls first Warner Robins Council meeting

Georgia’s Spike performs tricks at Stegeman Coliseum 78

Georgia’s Spike performs tricks at Stegeman Coliseum

Man in handcuffs led from scene of crash with Bibb sheriff's deputy 39

Man in handcuffs led from scene of crash with Bibb sheriff's deputy

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass 49

Truck flipped on Gray Highway North near Bypass

Neighbors say a body was found in this shed 72

Neighbors say a body was found in this shed

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

View More Video