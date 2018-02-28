Pianist’s health scare inspires new music he’ll play at Macon concert

Macon will come alive with the sounds of Grammy award-winning pianist George Winston on Tuesday at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. He will play several songs from his latest work, an album inspired by his time undergoing treatment for cancer.
Winston was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. He needed a bone marrow transplant but didn’t take action immediately.
“I knew I had (cancer), but I’m not going to cancel concert dates unless I’m next to dead,” Winston said. “Touring and playing live, that’s the main thing for me.”
The 69-year old was forced to cancel his tour when he was unable to complete a performance in Idaho. He was rushed to the hospital to receive a bone marrow transplant and treatments at the City of Hope Cancer Research Hospital in Duarte, California.
His treatment and rehabilitation lasted 100 days and in that time Winston was required to remain on the hospital grounds. It wasn’t long before he found a piano.
“I never composed anything on purpose, a bunch of songs just happened,” Winston said.
He composed over 50 songs on the hospital’s auditorium piano and became inspired by the people and the life around him.
His latest album, “Spring Carousel,” is the culmination of those works, featuring 15 songs from his time at City of Hope Hospital.
“I realized that it was an album … and said what I wanted to say,” Winston said. “(The songs) are all connected to that place, that part of the world.”
He will perform these songs along with others at his concert in Macon and all of the proceeds from his “Spring Carousel” album sales will be donated to City of Hope Cancer Research Hospital.
“It was an obvious decision. Without City of Hope, the record never would have happened,” Winston said.
Winston credits his second chance at life to the treatment he received at City of Hope Cancer Hospital and wants to give back to those affected by this disease.
“It’s not what happens to you, it’s what you do with it,” Winston said.
George Winston concert
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre, 384 Second Street, Macon
When: 8:00 p.m. March 6
Cost: $30
Information/tickets: 478-257-6391, www.hargraycapitoltheatre.com
