Live 'Eye Candy' entertainment planned for proposed Macon nightclub

A spot in Macon that used to sell pens, paper and office equipment may be featuring scantily clad women dancing on a stage surrounded by sofas and seating sectionals.
A new nightclub, called Club Eye Candy, is looking to the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday to approve a conditional-use permit to allow the club with live entertainment as well as food and alcohol service at 2471 Pio Nono Ave. It is the site of the former Office Depot.
The nearly 25,000-square-foot building sits on about 4 acres near the intersection of Pio Nono and Eisenhower Parkway.
The proposed club would operate 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday with TV, pool tables and live entertainment — which will be women dancing on a 20-foot by 20-foot stage in the center of the room, according to a hand-drawn sketch of the space. It depicts sofas, chairs and tables on two sides of the stage and six 13-foot seating sectionals on the other two sides. Other tables and chairs are shown throughout the space, which would have two bars and space for a DJ.
"The dancers will wear tops and bottoms and no nudity," according to a statement by the applicant. The business would employ four bartenders, eight waitresses, four kitchen staff, 10 security guards and two Bibb County deputies outside, the statement said.
According to the commission's staff report, "clarification is needed on what is meant by tops and bottoms. Clarifications is also needed regarding the specific interaction between performers and patrons. Certain actions, such as 'lap dances' would likely violate the regulations."
The club would be in the same shopping center as Overtyme Bar and Grill, "which has been approved for live entertainment," the report said. "As presented, the use should have no adverse impact; however, noise pollution could cause issues with the residential uses located to the west of the site along Lowe Street.
In another matter, the commission is expected to discuss a conditional-use permit to allow the development of Phase II of Camden North Subdivision on 23 acres at 6115 Forsyth Road. The applicant is Macon-based Triple Point Engineering.
The parcel was part of a previously approved 114.6-acre single-family residential subdivision, which was approved in 2005. The construction of Phase II, known as Cambridge Commons, began before the recession and some utilities were installed, but the road wasn't paved and curb and gutter wasn't put in.
"Eventually, the undeveloped portion of Phase II returned to bank ownership," the staff report said. "The property has recently been sold and the new owners would like to resume development of the property. The application ... is exactly the same as previously submitted, with the exception of the secondary access drive."
The proposed density within the subdivision is 1.98 lots per acre. A 25-foot landscape buffer will be included along the exterior property lines.
"The developer intends for the homes to be constructed in such a manner as to be consistent with the other new homes in the vicinity of this project," according to a statement by the applicant.
The commission meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 10th floor conference room in the Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
