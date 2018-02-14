Twiggs County lawmaker says no thanks to re-election bid, ten years is enough

Even for folks who don’t follow politics that closely, the name “Bubber” has got to sound interesting. Well this Bubber, Epps, of Twiggs County, sits in the state Legislature, but not for much longer. He's not running for re-election, and quotes the Bible explaining why.
“I tell everyone scripture says to every thing there is a season. I feel like that it is just the time and the proper thing for me to do,” said Epps, who was first sworn in in 2009.
“When I came to the Legislature, I kind of set myself a ten-year goal and I've reached that,” said Epps, whose district covers all or part of seven counties, mostly rural areas east of Macon.
Name aside, there’s something else southern about Epps’ political career. He, like many a longtime rural white Republican, started his elected career as a Democrat. He switched to the GOP just in time for the 2011 legislative session, much later than folks like now-Gov. Nathan Deal.
It might have made some Democrats angry, but the switch put Epps in the room with the party that controls the Legislature. It was a savvy move for someone who wants to focus on getting things done in Atlanta for the home folks and smoothing what can be tense relations between the state and its counties.
Asked about his accomplishments, he names the kinds of things meant to get local government moving better. That is things like helping get Macon-Bibb government consolidation passed, getting a rail siding and road works done in his district.
Epps is a retired paving contractor from Dry Branch, and previously was on the Twiggs County Commission for ten years. His departure from the Legislature will open up a committee chairmanship, state House Motor vehicles.
His advice for who ever comes after him?
“Be a good listener. I think you need the pulse of the people that you ask to vote for you.”
