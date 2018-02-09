Got slow internet? Got no internet? Georgia lawmakers are looking to fix that.

What Matthew Sims says about his internet service in middle Georgia is familiar: it’s not very good. Some Georgia lawmakers are looking for this to be the year of relief, and one broad proposal includes new rural Georgia connections paid for in part by a new tax on services like Netflix.
Sims’ Jones County home is about four and a half miles from Interstate 75, as the crow flies. But the internet speeds he says he gets don’t even meet common technical definitions of “broadband.”
“When I lived right outside the city of Gray, I had cable internet then and it was flying,” he said.
He can make do at home, though streaming video quality is not the best, and sometimes videos abruptly stop while more data downloads. Sims, a programmer, said he can work from home, though he said it would be easier if the internet were faster.
Never miss a local story.
His nursing-student daughter sometimes sticks nearer school in Milledgeville to do papers, research or online lessons.
“Sometimes it just drags so much, she can’t hardly do anything” on the internet at home, said Sims.
The only internet choice on his road is AT&T, he said. And the only cell provider that works well is Verizon.
“I have to shop on what works, I can’t shop on cost,” he said.
For Sims, the pokey internet is something he can live with. But other people or companies will bypass places that are in the slow lane of the information superhighway. Much less will they set up in communities that have no reasonably priced internet at all.
The idea in the state House? Subsidize broadband service to the most disconnected places, paid for with a reworked tax on telecommunications and a new tax on digital products like music and video streaming and e-book downloads.
“We used to buy movie tickets and we used to go to Blockbuster and rent movies, all of which were taxed. But now we video stream Netflix and stuff like that,” said Jay Powell, chairman of the state House Ways and Means Committee, one most influential lawmakers under the Gold Dome in Atlanta.
The market is changing, he said, and his bill updates what’s taxed and how it’s taxed, with the aim of setting up a grant program for rural broadband development.
“I don’t even have a land line any more. I've got cell service or I’ve got voice over IP [phone calls via the internet.] And so the market is changing, but we're still taxing the old stuff, but we're not taxing the new stuff,” said Powell, R-Camilla.
Under the hood, his bill makes several changes to come up with what he says will be a wider tax base, but a lower tax rate. It does away with a fee that gets passed on to most internet subscribers, for example, but adds on a tax that covers more services.
“You've got to address the fact that [companies] cannot afford to invest the money in rural Georgia,” said Powell.
In some places, there aren’t enough customers per mile of road to make it profitable for a company to build out broadband.
But the grants would go to the larger unserved areas first, said Powell.
“Areas that lack the ability to provide broadband for public safety, telemedicine, the real important stuff.”
The official, nonpartisan estimate of what kind of cash House Bill 887 would raise isn’t yet ready.
So grants wouldn't be targeted at places that have some service, like Sims does. But other parts of the bill may make a difference in those places where broadband exists, but needs improvement.
Powell’s bill specifies that EMCs can provide broadband in their territories, as some already do. But with legal clarity, some of those cooperative utilities might take a look at selling broadband.
Getting that clarity in law is important to EMCs, according to a statement by Georgia EMC, a trade group.
But it’s up to each one to assess services and do what’s in the best interest of their members.
“The cost to build fiber networks combined with rapidly changing wireless technologies creates significant challenges for extending broadband service to the expansive and lesser-populated areas of rural Georgia,” reads their statement.
“Simply put, the competitive telecommunications marketplace is substantially different from the business of providing electricity. Electric cooperatives cannot provide a quick fix, but we are committed to working with all stakeholders and our elected leaders in Washington and Atlanta.”
The bill also caps what EMCs can charge other companies for use of space on their poles. The point is, again, to try and help make it worth a company’s investment to roll out service on a rural road.
And the bill would also waive sales tax on machinery, hardware and other equipment that companies use to provide broadband.
A separate, shorter state Senate proposal would waive that tax on equipment that would be used to provide broadband to unserved, underserved or low-population density counties. Senate Bill 402 would also open an existing state business grant program, OneGeorgia, to broadband projects. OneGeorgia’s budget varies every year, but is likely to be $30 million for the year that ends in June.
Sims said that if he could wave a magic wand, he would want policies that draw more providers to his area.
“I think the more providers you have in an area, the more of a push they’re going have to get the customers, the more innovative they have to be to get the customers. And that competition is a healthy thing,” he said.
Hearings on the newly published House and Senate bills are not yet scheduled. The annual legislative session ends March 29.
Comments