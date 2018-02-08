Arlana Haynes family talks about accident, thanks police

Jamal Chris Rowe is charged with kid napping, burglary and five counts of rape in connection with two women who were sexually assaulted at their homes in east Macon within a day of each other in February 2018, Bibb County Sheriff's investigators Michael Wilson and Robert Shockley testified in magistrate court on Feb. 8.
Three people were hurt when a Toyota Camry driver lost control on Georgia 247 early Thursday, February 8, 2018. The car hit a Chevrolet Silverado that rolled into the median in South Bibb County near the airport.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says that people can be nosy neighbors and report suspicious activity to help stem the tide of certain crimes like burglaries, but the violence erupting in the community goes deeper than that.
The Eisenhower Business Improvement District has generated nearly $970,000 since 2015 to improve security as well as landscaping and beautification. The business district is awaiting approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation to install new street lights at four intersections.
Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today.
A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two people were killed and 18 people were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.