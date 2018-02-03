Spelling for glory and big bucks

The Eisenhower Business Improvement District has generated nearly $970,000 since 2015 to improve security as well as landscaping and beautification. The business district is awaiting approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation to install new street lights at four intersections.
Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today.
A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two people were killed and 18 people were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.
Elementary and middle school students converged on the Museum of Aviation for the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League regional tournament Saturday. About 30 teams from schools around the State competed in the robotics tournament, which consisted of teams with up to 10 players age 9-14.
The love of flowers and powerful arrangements bring the members of Macon churches together at St. Paul's for the Seventh Old City Flower Festival. The College Street Church will host the fest Saturday through Monday.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert details why a he believes a new sales tax is the best method to deal with looming financial problems for the county. One other option would be "draconian" budget cuts that are not feasible for the consolidated government.