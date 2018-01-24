Murder suspect was a 'cool guy.' Arrest shocked former classmate

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two people were killed and 18 people were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.
Elementary and middle school students converged on the Museum of Aviation for the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League regional tournament Saturday. About 30 teams from schools around the State competed in the robotics tournament, which consisted of teams with up to 10 players age 9-14.
The love of flowers and powerful arrangements bring the members of Macon churches together at St. Paul's for the Seventh Old City Flower Festival. The College Street Church will host the fest Saturday through Monday.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert details why a he believes a new sales tax is the best method to deal with looming financial problems for the county. One other option would be "draconian" budget cuts that are not feasible for the consolidated government.