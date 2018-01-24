Double-murder suspect caught after elderly lady shot in the head, her son fatally wounded

An acquaintance is charged with murder in the deaths of an elderly Macon County woman and her son.
The GBI announced Tuesday's arrest of Quentin James Sanders, 41, of the Macon County area in the double-homicide Friday.
Ruth Bracknell, 77, died of a gunshot wound to the head and her 53-year-old son, Mark Abbott, was fatally wounded in the neck, GBI Special Agent in Charge Danny Jackson said Wednesday.
Bracknell and Abbot were found dead Friday in their Erie Street home in Oglethorpe.
Sanders is charged with two counts of malice murder in the case and is being held in the Macon County jail.
