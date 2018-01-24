Fatal shooting at high school in Kentucky

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two people were killed and 18 people were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.
@KYHighFootball via AP
