Museum hosts robotic competition despite government shutdown
Elementary and middle school students converged on the Museum of Aviation for the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League regional tournament Saturday. About 30 teams from schools around the State competed in the robotics tournament, which consisted of teams with up to 10 players age 9-14.
Jason VorheesThe Telegraph
