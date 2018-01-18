Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert details why a he believes a new sales tax is the best method to deal with looming financial problems for the county. One other option would be "draconian" budget cuts that are not feasible for the consolidated government.
