More Videos

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

Pause
'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 0:54

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 1:39

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

  • Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future

    Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert details why a he believes a new sales tax is the best method to deal with looming financial problems for the county. One other option would be "draconian" budget cuts that are not feasible for the consolidated government.

Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert details why a he believes a new sales tax is the best method to deal with looming financial problems for the county. One other option would be "draconian" budget cuts that are not feasible for the consolidated government.