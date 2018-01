0:45 Bulldogs take the field before National Championship game Pause

1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

2:26 Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

1:55 Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral

0:40 Georgia and Alabama fans file into Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash