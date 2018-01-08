Bulldogs take the field before National Championship game

Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship.
Philips arena hosted Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NCAA Football Championship.
The Bibb County school district held a required public hearing Jan. 4 at Brookdale Elementary to address the five-year facilities plan and the potential closing of an elementary school. The second hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8 at Central High School.