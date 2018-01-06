What Georgia remembers about losing to Alabama in 2015 and how the game reshaped the Bulldogs

More Videos 0:43 Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him Pause 1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:10 Eason at Media Day 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 1:19 Escaped inmate Ricky Dubose appears before judge 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 1:27 Hargray partners with Moonhanger Group to sponsor new Capitol Theatre venture 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship. Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship. Beau Cabell and Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

