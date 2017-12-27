A thief snatched a Christmas present from his porch - then came back to return it

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Tracey Curtis recalled his early years of segregated schooling at Bibb County’s all-black Green Street Elementary and concluded “separate was not equal.” Looking at today, Curtis questions whether white families who have fled to private schools are really getting a better education. Curtis is a member of Central High School’s class of 1977 and was among the first Macon children to spend all or most of their school years in integrated schools. He spoke at his 40-year class reunion at Healy Point Country Club, Nov. 4, 2017.