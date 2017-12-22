Political Notebook: Cable TV price hike catches Macon-Bibb officials' attention

As a black student, integration kept me from reaching my full potential, grad says

Gregory Lofton, a member of Central High School's class of 1977, was among the first Macon children to spend all or most of their school years in integrated schools. He said that, in retrospect, he’s not sure if the racial integration of Bibb County schools had a positive effect on his education. Teachers at all-black schools had higher expectations for black students, he said. He spoke at his 40-year class reunion at Healy Point Country Club, Nov. 4, 2017.