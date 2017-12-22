Political Notebook: Cable TV price hike catches Macon-Bibb officials' attention

Some Macon-Bibb County Commissioners said this week that they want the public to be aware that their cable bills may be going up.
Cox Communications sent a letter to Mayor Robert Reichert outlining changes to its monthly bills. The company's director of government affairs wrote that the rate increases are due to wholesale rate increases for TV programming.
The increases range from about $1 to $3 per month, depending on the package, and will go into effect Jan. 7. Some of the video service packages will not see any change in pricing.
The rate change was discussed at Tuesday's precommission meeting.
The company said it notified customers of the changes 30 days in advance.
"Television networks are charging higher fees to the cable and satellite companies that distribute their television content instead of primarily relying on advertising to generate income," Melissa Gregg Blake wrote in the Dec. 4 letter. "While Cox absorbs as much of these price increases as possible, a portion must be passed to the consumer."
A very Berry Christmas
It's not often that performers who aren't from Macon get a salute from Macon-Bibb County.
But that was the case Friday as Grammy-winning singer John Berry readied for a performance at the Grand Opera House.
Commissioner Joe Allen was slated to welcome Berry, reading a proclamation on Berry's behalf during the show's intermission. Allen's comments on the occasion note that the Grand is the venue where Berry has made the most consecutive appearances of his career.
The proclamation notes that Berry has been coming to Macon to perform around Christmas for nearly 20 years. His rendition of "O Holy Night," in particular, draws raves.
Berry began his career playing in Athens after University of Georgia football games. He and his family now live in Gallatin, Tennessee.
