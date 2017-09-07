Hurricane Irma prompts Georgia evacuations and expanded state of emergency

As Hurricane Irma seems likely to bring dangerous weather to Georgia, the governor ordered evacuations, expanded the state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Nathan Deal is asking all Georgians to pray for the safety of everyone in Irma’s path.

Deal has designated 30 counties in an emergency declaration: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

“I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge,” Deal said in a statement.

The state of emergency allows for emergency response and prohibits price gouging for goods and services related to the storm.

Deal plans a 10 a.m. news conference Friday to update residents about the threat of Hurricane Irma which could make landfall near Savannah as a powerful Category 3 storm with winds over 111 mph.

Everyone is encouraged to have a disaster kit on hand as the potential for severe weather could extend far inland due to the size of the historically strong storm.