Three dozen Macon police officers were sworn in as Bibb County sheriff's deputies on Nov. 6, 2013, in advance of the consolidation of the departments on Jan. 1, 2014. Officer Jayson Kenneth Randle also swore to uphold the law on that day. On Aug. 12, 2017, Randle was arrested in Houston County on family violence charges of aggravated assault and simple battery. His future with the department was uncertain.