Two men on the run after fleeing pursuit from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in Monroe County on Monday. The pursuit, according to the post, was related to a robbery and ended near Estes Road and US41.
The post said the two men fled on foot and that they were “seen wearing a white shirt and one was wearing a red wig.” They were spotted near Cory Drive.
The post warns people to not approach the men and to contact 911 immediately.
