Latest News

He stopped the WannaCry cyberattack. Now he’s been detained by the FBI, reports say

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

August 03, 2017 2:03 PM

Marcus Hutchins, better known by the handle MalwareTech, stopped the spread of the WannaCry cyberattack in May. Now, reports say he has been arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI, but it’s unclear why.

Motherboard reports that a detainee called Marcus Hutchins, 23, was being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada early on Thursday, but has already been moved.

More than $140,000 worth of digital currency bitcoin was moved from accounts linked to that cyberattack, CNN Money reported early Thursday. Cybersecurity experts have linked the hack to North Korea.

The WannaCry attack affected more than 150 countries, targeting hospitals, businesses and government offices. It demanded victims pay a $300 ransom using bitcoin, which allows the public transfer of money but keeps its users totally anonymous.

Hutchins, who is from England, found an effective kill switch shortly after the attack began by registering a domain name he found in the code of the ransomware.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

School kids talk about their summer

School kids talk about their summer 1:11

School kids talk about their summer
Macon store sells $3.8 million Jumbo Bucks ticket 1:13

Macon store sells $3.8 million Jumbo Bucks ticket
Are you daring enough to stand underneath this bucket when it tips over? 1:26

Are you daring enough to stand underneath this bucket when it tips over?

View More Video