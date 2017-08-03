He stopped the WannaCry cyberattack. Now he’s been detained by the FBI, reports say

Marcus Hutchins, better known by the handle MalwareTech, stopped the spread of the WannaCry cyberattack in May. Now, reports say he has been arrested in Las Vegas by the FBI, but it’s unclear why.
Motherboard reports that a detainee called Marcus Hutchins, 23, was being held at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada early on Thursday, but has already been moved.
More than $140,000 worth of digital currency bitcoin was moved from accounts linked to that cyberattack, CNN Money reported early Thursday. Cybersecurity experts have linked the hack to North Korea.
The WannaCry attack affected more than 150 countries, targeting hospitals, businesses and government offices. It demanded victims pay a $300 ransom using bitcoin, which allows the public transfer of money but keeps its users totally anonymous.
Hutchins, who is from England, found an effective kill switch shortly after the attack began by registering a domain name he found in the code of the ransomware.
