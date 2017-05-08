Dash camera video shows deputies fall after approaching Calmer home
Monroe County sheriff's deputy Jeff Wilson's patrol car dash camera video was played during a pre-trial hearing May 8, 2017, in the case of Christopher Calmer, the man charged with the shooting death of deputy Michael Norris. Wilson was injured during the shooting. The video shows the deputies approach the house and then fall outside the door.
Amy Leigh WomackThe Telegraph
More Videos
2:11
Dash camera video shows deputies fall after approaching Calmer home
1:06
Rhythm N Jazz on the Dock Concert series
1:27
Need inspiration? Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens has some for you.
2:29
Mayor Randy Toms talks about chain of command problems
1:08
Mayhem wins President's Cup!
1:33
Members oppose Navicent Health closing Macon Health Club
1:06
Welcome to the 21st Pan African Festival of Georgia
0:43
Coffee beans get roasted in Fort Valley
0:59
MSO brass prepare for finale at Grand
0:25
Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares
2:14
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis opposes beer festival in park
Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.