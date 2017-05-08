Dash camera video shows deputies fall after approaching Calmer home

Monroe County sheriff's deputy Jeff Wilson's patrol car dash camera video was played during a pre-trial hearing May 8, 2017, in the case of Christopher Calmer, the man charged with the shooting death of deputy Michael Norris. Wilson was injured during the shooting. The video shows the deputies approach the house and then fall outside the door.
Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph
Coffee beans get roasted in Fort Valley

Local

Coffee beans get roasted in Fort Valley

Beth Cleveland of Cleveland Organics in Fort Valley demonstrates how coffee beans are roasted and talks about how important the process is in getting different types of flavors just right.

Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

Local

Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.

Editor's Choice Videos