Mayor Randy Toms talks about chain of command problems

A discussion on whether the city needs an administrator promoted Mayor Randy Toms to talk about issues with chain of command in the city.
Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph
Coffee beans get roasted in Fort Valley

Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

