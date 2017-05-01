Mayor Randy Toms talks about chain of command problems

Macon hockey team beats Peoria, 2-1, and fans love it.
Agent Joe Adams says the old neighborhood near Mercer University is becoming popular again as parks, infrastructure, and downtown improves.
Former Macon Mayor and Middle Georgia Congressman Jim Marshall and Mercer Law Professor Dave Oedel say closing the downtown institution that dates to the 19th century is wrong.
Festival chair Arizona White welcomes visitors to the Pan African festival in the plaza in front of the Tubman Museum where food, faith and culture help celebrate the fabric of life.
Beth Cleveland of Cleveland Organics in Fort Valley demonstrates how coffee beans are roasted and talks about how important the process is in getting different types of flavors just right.
Macon Symphony Orchestra bass trombonist Lee Watts talks about playing two concerts Friday and the season finale Saturday at the Grand Opera House.
Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, 26, is charged with interstate bomb threats, threatening interstate communications and conveying false information and perpetuating a hoax against Child Care Network in Macon.
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis says he doesn't want Rosa Parks Square to turn into a beer garden. His announcement came a day before a beer festival was planned in the park.
Conrad Prather tickles the ivories on a public piano on Poplar Street and he loves it no matter what the blue skies are doing.
The new 12,000 square-foot Love's Travel Stop opened to eager customers Thursday morning.
Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.
Sharon Trice, a neighbor of the elderly couple, called 911 to report the attack, talks about what she witnessed.
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez talks about Friday's standoff in downtown Macon.
Jerry Payne collects glass and makes bottle trees--lots of them.
A man with a gun barricaded himself in a house in downtown Maco on Ross Street and hostage negotiators were on the scene Friday.