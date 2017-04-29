Welcome to the 21st Pan African Festival of Georgia

Festival chair Arizona White welcomes visitors to the Pan African festival in the plaza in front of the Tubman Museum where food, faith and culture help celebrate the fabric of life.
Coffee beans get roasted in Fort Valley

Beth Cleveland of Cleveland Organics in Fort Valley demonstrates how coffee beans are roasted and talks about how important the process is in getting different types of flavors just right.

Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.

She loves her new affordable apartment

Annie Joyce Capers, 69, loves her new apartment at the Henry A. Hunt School Village. She was one of the first to move into the new apartments in March The village has 62 affordable housing units for seniors 62 and older.

