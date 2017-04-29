Welcome to the 21st Pan African Festival of Georgia

Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.
Kathy Nolan talks about the 12th Annual Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale. There are more than 60 artists selling more than 6,000 pieces of pottery at the show. The exhibition runs April 22 through 30 in the Round Building at Central City Park.
Annie Joyce Capers, 69, loves her new apartment at the Henry A. Hunt School Village. She was one of the first to move into the new apartments in March The village has 62 affordable housing units for seniors 62 and older.