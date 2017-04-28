Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares

Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.
Kathy Nolan talks about the 12th Annual Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale. There are more than 60 artists selling more than 6,000 pieces of pottery at the show. The exhibition runs April 22 through 30 in the Round Building at Central City Park.
Annie Joyce Capers, 69, loves her new apartment at the Henry A. Hunt School Village. She was one of the first to move into the new apartments in March The village has 62 affordable housing units for seniors 62 and older.
Westminster Presbyterian Church interim pastor Lucie Perkins explains how the labyrinth is used. Jane Gramley takes a walk in the labyrinth Friday. Gramley said she was thinking about Christ time from the last supper to his crucifixion during her walk.
Macon resident Jake Petermann describes the importance of adding gender identity and sexual orientation language to an anti-discrimination measure. The resolution was approved Tuesday by a Macon-Bibb County Commission committee.