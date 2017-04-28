Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares

Jasmine Jaquel Bradley, 26, is charged with interstate bomb threats, threatening interstate communications and conveying false information and perpetuating a hoax against Child Care Network in Macon.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Amazing version of "Amazing Grace"

Leah Duval, a sophomore at Howard High School, leads Gifted Harmony in the singing of Amazing Grace. Duval started the choir for citizens with special needs and they had their first concert a few weeks ago at First Baptist on New Street.

She loves her new affordable apartment

Annie Joyce Capers, 69, loves her new apartment at the Henry A. Hunt School Village. She was one of the first to move into the new apartments in March The village has 62 affordable housing units for seniors 62 and older.

Walk with God in a labyrinth

Westminster Presbyterian Church interim pastor Lucie Perkins explains how the labyrinth is used. Jane Gramley takes a walk in the labyrinth Friday. Gramley said she was thinking about Christ time from the last supper to his crucifixion during her walk.

