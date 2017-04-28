Fort Benning soldiers killed while fighting ISIS

The names of two Fort Benning soldiers killed in Afghanistan have been released.
The Department of Defense reports Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Sgt. Cameron Thomas, 23, died Thursday after being shot during battle with ISIS. The two Army Rangers were on deployment as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
The Department of Defense is investigating the incident that occurred in the Nangarhar Province, near the site where the “Mother of All Bombs” was dropped earlier this month.
Thomas enlisted into the army after graduating high school in Kettering, Ohio, in 2012. Rodgers was a 2013 graduate of Normal Community High School in Illinois.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments