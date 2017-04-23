Fatal accident reported in north Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle fatality accident in north Putnam County on Sunday.
The accident occurred at 4:50 p.m. about two miles south of the Morgan County line on U.S. Hwy. 441.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s statement, witnesses told deputies that a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north toward Madison and was being driven by Tracey Lynn Rhodes (age 50) of Madison. It appeared to hydroplane and crossed the center line over into the southbound lane of traffic and collided with a 2014 Jeep Compass, which was driven south by Kaitlyn Minor Black (age 21) of Bethlehem.
Two of Rhodes’ sons, Adam Rhodes (14) and Michael Christopher Rhodes (18), were passengers in her car, along with 19-year-old Brittany Smith of Madison. Michael Christopher Rhodes and Brittany Smith were dead on the scene when emergency responders arrived.
Tracey Rhodes, Adam Rhodes and Kaitlyn Black were transported to Athens Regional Hospital in Clarke County. Their condition is unknown.
The accident remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
