Youngest fisherman hits FLW tournament trail from Macon

Joshua Weaver competes on bass fishing tournament trail against the same people he watched and was inspired by as he grew up and "is living a dream.''
Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Latest News

Dressed up with some place to to go

About 60 people enjoyed the Cherry Blossom Festival Downton Abbey tea Tuesday. The event hosted about 60 people and was sold out Tuesday according Federated Garden Clubs of Macon president Jeanna Cundiff. A few seats were available for Wednesday's tea. The event is a fundraiser for the club.

Editor's Choice Videos