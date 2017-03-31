Youngest fisherman hits FLW tournament trail from Macon

About 60 people enjoyed the Cherry Blossom Festival Downton Abbey tea Tuesday. The event hosted about 60 people and was sold out Tuesday according Federated Garden Clubs of Macon president Jeanna Cundiff. A few seats were available for Wednesday's tea. The event is a fundraiser for the club.
Hundreds of people came out for free ice cream and entertainment at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. They also received free soft drinks, donuts and horse-drawn carriage rides.
A panel of education reporters and editors will discuss race and schools at a public forum March 13 in the Mercer Medical School auditorium. Tim Regan-Porter, director of Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, talks about the event in this radio interview with GPB Macon.