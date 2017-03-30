Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

Hundreds of people came out for free ice cream and entertainment at the Cherry Blossom Festival Third Street Park Festivities Monday. They also received free soft drinks, donuts and horse-drawn carriage rides.
A panel of education reporters and editors will discuss race and schools at a public forum March 13 in the Mercer Medical School auditorium. Tim Regan-Porter, director of Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, talks about the event in this radio interview with GPB Macon.
Georgia College's Call Me MISTER program recruits black men and other underrepresented populations to the teaching profession. There are currently seven undergraduate students in the program, which focuses on mentorship, brotherhood and classroom experience.