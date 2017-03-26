Cherry Blossom Festival hits high notes on Parade

Georgia College's Call Me MISTER program recruits black men and other underrepresented populations to the teaching profession. There are currently seven undergraduate students in the program, which focuses on mentorship, brotherhood and classroom experience.
Joe Cook, who's with the Coosa River Basin Initiative, explains that he and others built a 'Scrapitol' of scrap tires outside the state Capitol in Atlanta in protest of the state collecting certain fees - for things like tire cleanup - but then spending the money elsewhere.
A 62-year-old man living at a Pio Nono Avenue motel was killed about 7 a.m. March 1, 2017, when a man in a Ford pickup truck pulled onto Pio Nono just south of Interstate 75 and, not seeing the 62-year-old on foot, struck him, police said.