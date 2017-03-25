Firefighters serve Cherry Blossom pink pancakes

Macon-Bibb County firemen and family members fight cancer and make a big breakfast to start a big Cherry Blossom Festival day Saturday.
Beau Cabell Telegraph

Latest News

A visit to the state 'Scrapitol'

Joe Cook, who's with the Coosa River Basin Initiative, explains that he and others built a 'Scrapitol' of scrap tires outside the state Capitol in Atlanta in protest of the state collecting certain fees - for things like tire cleanup - but then spending the money elsewhere.

Latest News

Man struck, killed on Pio Nono Avenue

A 62-year-old man living at a Pio Nono Avenue motel was killed about 7 a.m. March 1, 2017, when a man in a Ford pickup truck pulled onto Pio Nono just south of Interstate 75 and, not seeing the 62-year-old on foot, struck him, police said.

Editor's Choice Videos