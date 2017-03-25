Firefighters serve Cherry Blossom pink pancakes

A panel of education reporters and editors will discuss race and schools at a public forum March 13 in the Mercer Medical School auditorium. Tim Regan-Porter, director of Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, talks about the event in this radio interview with GPB Macon.
Joe Cook, who's with the Coosa River Basin Initiative, explains that he and others built a 'Scrapitol' of scrap tires outside the state Capitol in Atlanta in protest of the state collecting certain fees - for things like tire cleanup - but then spending the money elsewhere.
A 62-year-old man living at a Pio Nono Avenue motel was killed about 7 a.m. March 1, 2017, when a man in a Ford pickup truck pulled onto Pio Nono just south of Interstate 75 and, not seeing the 62-year-old on foot, struck him, police said.