Robins maintainers exempted from hiring freeze

The aircraft maintenance area at Robins Air Force Base is hiring again.
The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex has been exempted from the federal hiring freeze imposed by President Donald Trump, base spokesman Roland Leach said Wednesday. He provided few other details, and said no one was available at the base to talk further about it. He said the base was notified of the exemption Friday.
Leach said he did not know how many jobs would be impacted. The exemption applies only to the maintenance area, not to the rest of the base.
Brig. Gen. John Kubinec, commander of the complex, said in December that the unit was looking to hire approximately 300 aircraft maintainers and other personnel. Faye Banks-Anderson, director of public affairs at Robins, said when the freeze was announced that the base had a total of 1,300 vacancies.
The complex is the largest unit at Robins and does heavy maintenance on the C-130, F-15, C-5 and C-17 aircraft, as well as components of a variety of other aircraft.
Job applications to Robins can be made at www.usajobs.com. Leach said the vacancies that have been lifted from the hiring freeze are not currently posted, but will be over the next few days. He said people who are interested should keep checking back to see what jobs have been posted.
Trump imposed the 90-day freeze on federal hiring while it considers a long-term policy on limiting the size of the federal government.
