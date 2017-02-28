Owner makes pro baseball pitch to Macon-Bibb officials

Incomes are expected to grow, jobs will be easier to find and home prices should go up. This was part of the good news from economists at the annual Economic Outlook luncheon held in Macon on Feb. 7, 2017.
The Georgia State Patrol chased Aaron West Joiner, 29, south on Interstate 75, on two-lane roads and off-road Sept. 23, 2013, as he drove a Lexus he stole in Macon. He was captured after he crashed near Sylvester in Worth County. Joiner was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, Feb. 2, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to a string of Macon burglaries and car thefts.
Violinist Robert McDuffie made a surprise appearance at the Macon Civic Club Musical Revue Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Grand Opera House. He performed "What a Wonderful World" with musician Baxter James.