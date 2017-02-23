Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

Kareem Manno of Edna Place shot multiple times, Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones said about incident at Rocky Creek and Bloomfield Roads.
Beau Cabell Telegraph

Latest News

State troopers chase Macon burglary suspect in stolen Lexus

The Georgia State Patrol chased Aaron West Joiner, 29, south on Interstate 75, on two-lane roads and off-road Sept. 23, 2013, as he drove a Lexus he stole in Macon. He was captured after he crashed near Sylvester in Worth County. Joiner was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, Feb. 2, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to a string of Macon burglaries and car thefts.

Editor's Choice Videos