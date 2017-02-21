Gov. Deal helps recognize trauma center

The Georgia State Patrol chased Aaron West Joiner, 29, south on Interstate 75, on two-lane roads and off-road Sept. 23, 2013, as he drove a Lexus he stole in Macon. He was captured after he crashed near Sylvester in Worth County. Joiner was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, Feb. 2, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to a string of Macon burglaries and car thefts.
Violinist Robert McDuffie made a surprise appearance at the Macon Civic Club Musical Revue Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Grand Opera House. He performed "What a Wonderful World" with musician Baxter James.
As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare for their upcoming games at Philips Arena and the Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta-area native Moose Weekes took to the catwalk of the Georgia Dome to nail an epic shot.
Deadlines are approaching to submit applications for Georgia's pre-kindergarten program. The Houston County district is registering students between Feb. 13 and March 24. This video explains the application process and why pre-K is important. - Video courtesy of Houston County Schools