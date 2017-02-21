Gov. Deal helps recognize trauma center

The Georgia State Patrol chased Aaron West Joiner, 29, south on Interstate 75, on two-lane roads and off-road Sept. 23, 2013, as he drove a Lexus he stole in Macon. He was captured after he crashed near Sylvester in Worth County. Joiner was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, Feb. 2, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to a string of Macon burglaries and car thefts.