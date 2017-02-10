Social media rumors bring authorities to Jones County High School

Chief Barbara Burnette with the Jones County Sheriff's Office discusses the reports of a threat at Jones County High School.
Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

State troopers chase Macon burglary suspect in stolen Lexus

The Georgia State Patrol chased Aaron West Joiner, 29, south on Interstate 75, on two-lane roads and off-road Sept. 23, 2013, as he drove a Lexus he stole in Macon. He was captured after he crashed near Sylvester in Worth County. Joiner was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, Feb. 2, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to a string of Macon burglaries and car thefts.

A day in Houston County pre-K

Deadlines are approaching to submit applications for Georgia's pre-kindergarten program. The Houston County district is registering students between Feb. 13 and March 24. This video explains the application process and why pre-K is important. - Video courtesy of Houston County Schools

Riverside Drive blocked

Georgia Power crew replaces a pole on Riverside Drive near Riverside Ford Tuesday afternoon January 24 2017. Riverside Drive is blocked until the pole is replaced.

Thomson Middle needs votes Fan Favorite award in app contest

Thomson Middle School in Centerville scored the Best in State middle school honor in the annual Verizon Innovation Learning app challenge for their Runners App Management concept. The team now moves on to compete for one of eight Best in Nation awards and the Fan Favorite award, which is by public vote. To vote for Thomson, text RAM to 22333. Voting ends Feb. 14. - Video courtesy of Houston County Board of Education

