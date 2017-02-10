Social media rumors bring authorities to Jones County High School

The Georgia State Patrol chased Aaron West Joiner, 29, south on Interstate 75, on two-lane roads and off-road Sept. 23, 2013, as he drove a Lexus he stole in Macon. He was captured after he crashed near Sylvester in Worth County. Joiner was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, Feb. 2, 2017, after he pleaded guilty to a string of Macon burglaries and car thefts.
Violinist Robert McDuffie made a surprise appearance at the Macon Civic Club Musical Revue Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at the Grand Opera House. He performed "What a Wonderful World" with musician Baxter James.
As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare for their upcoming games at Philips Arena and the Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta-area native Moose Weekes took to the catwalk of the Georgia Dome to nail an epic shot.
Deadlines are approaching to submit applications for Georgia's pre-kindergarten program. The Houston County district is registering students between Feb. 13 and March 24. This video explains the application process and why pre-K is important. - Video courtesy of Houston County Schools
Thomson Middle School in Centerville scored the Best in State middle school honor in the annual Verizon Innovation Learning app challenge for their Runners App Management concept. The team now moves on to compete for one of eight Best in Nation awards and the Fan Favorite award, which is by public vote. To vote for Thomson, text RAM to 22333. Voting ends Feb. 14. - Video courtesy of Houston County Board of Education