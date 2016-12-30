Troopers take high tech approach to investigate accidents

Mercer’s engineering honors program hosted its first Go Baby Go event on Dec. 3. Forty students modified toy cars to meet the individual needs of nine kids ages 3, 4 and 5 with limited mobility. Here, Chappy Bailey, 5, learns how to drive his new car, with the help of dad Palmer Bailey, left.
Double B Farms in Lizella gives Christmas tree shoppers an opportunity to cut their own and while owner Toby Bullington says he will be glad to cut the trees himself, making the selection is often the hardest work to be done.
Police Chief Mark Scott gave an update on the shooting and killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr – giving the name of the suspect, 32-year-old Minguell K. Lembrick, he asked the community to contact the police department if they have any details on Lembrick’s whereabouts. He cautioned the community not to approach Lembrick as he is “armed and dangerous.”