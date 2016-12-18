Students ready to move into new school.

Sacred Heart School students tour the new building they will settle into after the holiday in Warner Robins.
Beau Cabell Telegraph

Latest News

Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

Police Chief Mark Scott gave an update on the shooting and killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr – giving the name of the suspect, 32-year-old Minguell K. Lembrick, he asked the community to contact the police department if they have any details on Lembrick’s whereabouts. He cautioned the community not to approach Lembrick as he is “armed and dangerous.”

Latest News

How do Macon residents like to stay fit?

Going to a regular gym isn’t everyone’s cup of tea either — walking into a gym without experience in exercising there can make your head spin. What can Macon residents do to get in shape and avoid these roadblocks to health? What do you want to know about where you live? We want to answer your questions. Visit us https://ccj.wearehearken.com/questions/answered to share your thoughts.

Latest News

Was there a slave market in Macon?

Chester Fontenot, Director of Africana Studies at Mercer University, discusses the historical slave market in Macon, which took place downtown. What do you want to know about where you live? We want to answer your questions. Visit us https://ccj.wearehearken.com/questions/answered to share your thoughts.

Editor's Choice Videos