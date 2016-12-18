Winter Wonderland Festival brings synthetic ice to balmy weather.

Going to a regular gym isn’t everyone’s cup of tea either — walking into a gym without experience in exercising there can make your head spin. What can Macon residents do to get in shape and avoid these roadblocks to health? What do you want to know about where you live? We want to answer your questions. Visit us https://ccj.wearehearken.com/questions/answered to share your thoughts.
Chester Fontenot, Director of Africana Studies at Mercer University, discusses the historical slave market in Macon, which took place downtown. What do you want to know about where you live? We want to answer your questions. Visit us https://ccj.wearehearken.com/questions/answered to share your thoughts.
Elaine Lucas explains how to get a street renamed in Macon. What do you want to know about where you live? We want to answer your questions. Visit us https://ccj.wearehearken.com/questions/answered to share your thoughts.