Houston County head coach Von Lassiter gets set for region showdown

Hundreds of people enjoyed a outdoor movies on Coleman Hill Saturday night. Bragg Jam and the Macon Film Festival presented "A Picnic Under the Stars with Otis Redding". Folks viewed Stax/Volt Revue Live In Norway (1967),
Dreams To Remember: The Legacy of Otis Redding and
Live at Monterey Pop Festival (1967) all featuring songs preformed by the King of Soul.
Twiggs County Commission Chairman Ken Fowler explains how the county overspent revenues by $3 million last year and will be out of money by the end of September. Fowler failed to reach a quorum for a special called meeting on Labor Day 2016.