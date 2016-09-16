Activities decorate downtown Macon

Hundreds of people enjoyed a outdoor movies on Coleman Hill Saturday night. Bragg Jam and the Macon Film Festival presented "A Picnic Under the Stars with Otis Redding". Folks viewed Stax/Volt Revue Live In Norway (1967),
Dreams To Remember: The Legacy of Otis Redding and
Live at Monterey Pop Festival (1967) all featuring songs preformed by the King of Soul.
Twiggs County Commission Chairman Ken Fowler explains how the county overspent revenues by $3 million last year and will be out of money by the end of September. Fowler failed to reach a quorum for a special called meeting on Labor Day 2016.
Ocmulgee National Monument superintendent Jim David talks about how the National Park Service was started100 years ago. Visitors and staff celebrated the birthday with a cake and an exhibit of photography of the National Parks.
Bibb County sheriff's deputy Coleman Lewis freed a dog named Chip that was snagged under a house on Oglesby Place in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday. The dog's owner had sent it under the house to fetch a dead cat. Chip was stuck for about 30 minutes when his collar became ensnared on a wire in the dirt crawl space beneath a house on Oglesby Place.